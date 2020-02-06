SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures will inch up this afternoon as freezing drizzle and mist changes to plain rain. Readings will come up into the middle 30s' in the valley.
It will stay icy in the hills and Franklin County where travel will remain slippery. There may be an isolated power outage or two in these areas. Temperatures should inch above freezing in the hills later this evening.
A second wave of low pressure will move in later tonight but this time as rain. It will come down at varying rates of intensity tonight through tomorrow morning. The highest elevations in western Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties may hang onto freezing rain for a few hours before changing to all rain. Rain amounts should end up between 1/2" to 1" with the heaviest rain across Southeast Mass. Temperatures will come up to near 40 around lunch-time tomorrow then as low pressure slide north of Western Mass. cold air will come rushing in for the evening commute. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 20's by evening and if there's enough moisture leftover we could see a a change to snow.
Snow amounts should be light in the valley with just some coatings, but up to 1" may fall in the hills and 1-3” of snow in the Berkshires. However, watch out for a flash freeze regardless if we see any snow or not. Things means any standing water will freeze up and things will get icy. It will become windy late tomorrow too, as the cold air rushes in.
The weekend looks mainly dry but cold. Saturday will be frigid with wind chills around 0 in the morning. It will be blustery and bright with highs in the middle to upper 20s-much more February-like! One of the coldest days we've had in quite a while, almost three weeks.
Sunday will be a bit milder and less windy, but more clouds will be around along with a spot snow shower. Our unsettled weather pattern continues early next week with a few weak systems bringing a chance for rain and snow showers. However we are not expecting any big snowstorms or Arctic outbreaks.
