SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was mainly rain across the valley and now roads are mainly just wet this morning. Side roads and side walks in the hills may be snow covered. There may be a few sprinkles and flakes leftover but the storm is moving away and we can expect dry, breezy conditions today with some sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the lower 40's this afternoon.
However, a big dip in the jet stream will allow cold, Arctic air to rush in tonight through Tuesday night on a gusty northwest breeze. Temps tomorrow will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teams. Temperature moderate Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, then our next storm looks to bring soaking rain and wind for Friday along with milder temperatures as well.
