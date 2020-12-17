SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through early afternoon

We are in the middle a major snowstorm! Heavy snow moved in last night and it will continue through mid to late morning with snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour.

It's cold and windy too with temperatures in the teens and 20's putting wind chills in the single digits. The wind will continue to gust to 30 mph causing blowing and drifting of the snow.

Most of southern New England will see a foot or more of snow with lighter amounts right along the coast due to potential mixing. Snow amounts in western Mass will range from around 12 inches to 18 inches with isolated spots up to 2 feet as narrow bands of intense snow set up. Within these narrow bands, snow may fall at 1-2 inches an hour, making travel extremely dangerous. Heavy snow plus gusty wind may also lead to whiteout conditions through late Thursday morning. We even have a chance at getting some thunder and lightning in these heavy bands of snow!

Snow lightens by Noon today and tapers off in the afternoon. This afternoon remains blustery and very cold with highs in the middle 20s and wind chills in the single digits at times. Blowing and drifting snow should continue into the evening.

Quiet, cold weather resumes as we head into the weekend. Highs tomorrow and Saturday may not get above freezing and lows may end up in the single digits. Dry weather is expected through most of the weekend with a slight risk for a rain or snow shower on Sunday with a passing disturbance. Temperatures climb into the 40s early next week, but snow should linger on the ground through Christmas Day!