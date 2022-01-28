SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning begins at midnight for Hampden, Hampshire and eastern Franklin County through midnight Sunday.
A Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight for Berkshire County and western Franklin County through midnight Sunday.
A powerful Nor'easter developing off the Carolina coast will move northward overnight while undergoing bombogenesis, which is a rapid strengthening. This storm is set to bring significant snowfall to New England, as well as gusty wind and coastal flooding.
The rest of today will be cloudy with a few flurries, but we will have no weather issues until later tonight.
Light snow will develop around midnight then slowly increase in intensity as the breeze picks up out of the Northeast. Snow will increase through sunrise and come down heavy at times tomorrow at rates of 1-2" per hour from time to time. This will reduce visibility and make travel very difficult. The heaviest snow will set up from Springfield east with lighter snow to the west. However, most of us here in western Mass will see a moderate to major snowfall with the peak of the storm from early tomorrow morning through dark.
Snow will be dry and fluffy as temperatures fall into the teens with wind chills in the single digits. A gusty northeast wind up to 30-40mph will cause blowing and drifting. Since the snow will be light in nature power outage are unlikely, but an isolated outage can't be ruled out.
The highest, "blockbuster" amounts will fall across eastern Mass with up over 2' possible. Snow totals will be less to the west with next to nothing for western New York state. Western Mass. is right in the middle, but some of us will still pick up impressive snowfall amount. We expect 3-6" for Berkshire County, and western Franklin County, 6-12 for most of the valley, but more for eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties with 12-18" possible.
Snow tapers to flurries tomorrow evening, but gusty winds and blowing/drifting snow continues into the overnight as skies clear out. It will be frigid with temps falling into the single digits, wind chills fall below zero.
Sunday will be bright, but blustery and cold with temperatures in the 20's. Wind chills will remain in the single digits and teens.
Temperatures are cold to start with Monday morning lows nearing 0. However, with the start of February comes a milder trend! Temperatures turn milder Tuesday as high pressure moves offshore and wind shifts to the southwest. An approaching cold front will bring more clouds mid-week with a chance for rain showers late Wednesday and Thursday however temps may be up into the 40's.
