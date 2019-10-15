SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will keep things sunny and pleasant this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 60's. It will cool off quickly this evening with clear, calm conditions. Temperatures will fall back into the 30's and lower 40's later on.
Meanwhile, were tracking two areas of moisture and energy that will consolidate in the Northeast and will develop into a major storm system that will bring us heavy rain and strong winds.
High pressure will keep us dry through most of tomorrow however clouds will be on the increase. The rain will arrive tomorrow evening. Rain will be heavy at times tomorrow night into early Thursday morning. We'll likely pick up 1-3 inches of rainfall in about a 10 hour time frame. There may be isolated damaging wind gusts in heavy downpours that move through Wednesday night. The bulk of the rain will fall from 8 pm tomorrow evening through 6 am Thursday morning. Heavy rain has the potential to lead to localized street flooding especially around storm drains that get clogged with leaves.
The steady rain will end early Thursday but showers will linger into the afternoon as the upper level system drops through New England. The wind will swing around into the west Thursday morning and will gust up to 40 mph most of the day. This may lead to down trees and branches which could cause power outages. Cold air will rush in on the backside of the storm so temperatures will stay in the 50's in the valley and fall into the upper 30's and lower 40's in the hills with even a few flurries.
Friday will still be blustery but not as windy, as the storm continues to push away. Wind will gust up to 25 mph from time to time. There still may be a spot shower or a flake in the hills but the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50's in the valley while it stays quite cold in the hills.
The weekend is looking dry and cool but much calmer with lots of sunshine. After some morning frost temperatures will reach near 60 on Saturday and into the 60's on Sunday.
