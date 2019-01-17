SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be cold and dry with a decent amount of sunshine thanks to high pressure to our north, but high clouds increase ahead of our next storm.
Temps should fall into the 20s tonight and as a warm front approaches, light snow should begin around and after midnight. Light snow will continue overnight and through the Friday morning commute, then taper off mid-morning. Accumulations should be minor with a general Coating-2" inches for western Mass. A couple of spots in the hills could see a bit more. There may be a few slippery spots for the morning commute.
Dry weather returns tomorrow afternoon and Saturday as high pressure builds to our north bringing with it another shot of cold air which will set the stage for a major winter storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Western Mass from Saturday 4pm through Sunday 7pm.
This storm will slide across the nation-tapping into Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic moisture along the way. It will then slide into the northeast bring the northeast heavy snow and ice.
Light snow and flurries will develop Saturday by late afternoon and evening then become heavy overnight. It is looking more evident that this storm is looking like mainly snow and ice for western Mass.
Precipitation will start as snow Saturday afternoon evening and become heavy late. We can expect at least several inches of accumulating by Sunday morning. A change to sleet and freezing rain is possible-which adds a threat of ice accretion to the mix. Places that stay all snow (best change of this being Franklin County and Berkshire County) will easily see over a foot of snow. Places that change to ice have the potential for power outages with the combination of ice accretion and then wind. The lower valley and points south have the greatest chance of changing to ice
Either way, we turn windy and significantly colder Sunday night through Monday behind the storm. Temperatures will likely stay in the single digits on Monday. The combination of wind and low temperatures will make it feel like it is 15-25 below. Making it dangerous to be outside with exposed skin.
