SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This morning will be mostly cloudy and cool as an upper level low slowly spins away and weakens. More sunshine will move in for this afternoon across western Mass this as weak high pressure builds in. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40's. Tonight will be clear and chilly as March mercifully comes to a close.
April starts with dry, seasonable conditions. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50's, so not a bad start to the month. A coastal low will remain well to our south and east tomorrow, but some of the moisture associated with it will spin our way late Thursday and Thursday night. This storm will bring us scattered showers and a few wet snow flakes.
The storm will slowly depart on Friday as clouds give way to some sunshine. Our weather pattern improves as we head into the weekend, as a ridge slowly builds in. A weak system may bring us a stray shower late Sunday, but sunshine will win out over the weekend with temperatures coming up into the 50's to near 60 by Sunday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.