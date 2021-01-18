SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon has more of a March feel to it, instead of January with temperatures topping in the low to mid 40's in the valley, and 30's in the hills. A good 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. After a sunny start clouds are winning out, and with a weak disturbance moving through we could see a rain or snow shower, but most of the day will be dry.
We have no big storms indicated this week and no Arctic cold. However a few weak disturbances will move through the area bringing a few bouts of flurries and snow showers along with colder temperatures for the middle of the week.
Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a flurry or two possible. It will be colder with highs in the upper 30's t still near 40. It will be rather blustery still though. Wednesday and Thursday look seasonable with highs in the lower 30's. With a gusty breeze wind chills will likely stay in the 20's, so it will feel more like January. Thursday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the week with a clear sky and the wind diminishing Wednesday morning, temperatures will be down into the single digits in many spots.
A warm front may bring a few snow showers late in the day on Thursday or Thursday night with some coatings possible, but again this looks to be minor. In fact, temperatures will come up close to 40 on Friday before another cool down for the weekend with seasonable, blustery conditions.
The next chance of significant storminess does not come until maybe late Monday or Tuesday of next week, but that's along way out, and we've seen this story before. Stay tuned.
