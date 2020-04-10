SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire County Until 6PM
A strong upper and surface low pressures will spin across the Northeast today and will bring gusty winds across western Mass throughout the day. Also, lots of clouds and scattered rain and high terrain snow showers are likely especially this afternoon. Temperatures only get into the 40s, but the wind will keep chills in the 30s. Only a few rain showers are expected in the valley, but the Berkshires may end up with an inch of snow in spots due to squalls and snow showers this afternoon and evening (mainly on the grass).
A trough remains overhead Saturday, keeping temperatures below normal to start the weekend. Low pressure to our northeast continues to move away, so wind won’t be as intense, but we remain breezy with occasional gusts to 30mph. Wind becomes lighter Saturday night as high pressure builds to our south. A southwesterly flow kicks in Sunday, bringing in milder air for the afternoon after a cold morning. Easter is looking dry with increasing clouds and highs nearing 60 in the lower valley.
South wind ushers in more moisture Sunday night and temperatures only fall to the 40s to near 50. A powerful area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes into Canada, drawing a strong south breeze, mild, humid air and rain for Monday. A soaking rain is likely with an inch possible across western Mass. Wind gusts may again top 40-50mph, possibly giving us another Wind Advisory.
Wind diminishes Monday night as low pressure exits and we turn a bit cooler Tuesday behind a cold front. We should see a mix of sun and clouds as drier air returns. We may see a few spotty showers here and there, but overall next week is looking fairly dry and cool after Monday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
