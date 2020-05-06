SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a chilly start this morning with temperatures down into the upper 20's and lower 30's, close to record lows. However, temperatures have bounced back into the 50's and will reach near 60 this afternoon.
Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon as Low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring a few showers up our way by the end of the day into tonight, but we won’t get much as the bulk of this storm misses us to the south, and out-to-sea.
Our weather pattern is set to become increasingly more unsettled and much colder which will make things interesting as we head into the weekend.
Temperatures make it to near 60 today through Friday and overnight temps fall into the 30s through the end of the week as well. We may see a few more showers tomorrow night, but a more important storm will head our way for the weekend.
Despite it being May, Arctic air from Canada will slide south Friday into this weekend, bringing a blast of chilly air! Ahead of an Arctic front, we will see an increase in clouds on Friday as Low pressure develops along this front and brings a swath of rain into western Mass. Friday night, that may change over to or mix with snow! Accumulating snow is possible in the hill towns and possibly even some flakes in the valley.
The track and strength of this storm will determine how much snow we get. A track to our south will lock the cold air in aloft, and a stronger system will allow the cold air aloft to work to the surface, where we live. The higher the elevation the better chance of seeing wet snow!
Either way, it will be windy and cold on Saturday, as the storm moves away. Temperatures will only reach into the 40's with wind chills in the 30s. There will be leftover rain and snow showers on Saturday too. (Normal high on Saturday, May 9th is 69 degrees)
Drier weather builds in Saturday night, but we stay breezy into Sunday. Sunday morning wind chills may dip into the teens with lows near 30. Mother’s Day will stay dry, but breezy and cool with highs back to the lower to middle 50s. At this point we should see at least some sunshine.
Unsettled conditions move back in for the start of next week with temperatures staying well below normal.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.