SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The steady rain has moved out but we are left with pockets of drizzle and damp conditions. It's chilly too with temperatures in the 30's. Some of our hill towns reported wet snow overnight with scattered coatings on grassy surfaces.
A north-northeast flow will continue, keeping the day very cool with highs in the 40s-which is 20-25 degrees below normal. Skies remain cloudy throughout the day and a few spotty showers will be around this afternoon but most of the day it will not be raining.
Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will drive our weather over the next several days. We will see a few waves or upper level disturbances pass through with shower chances and skies remain mostly cloudy through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures should at least come up into the 60's or near 60 over the next few days.
The weekend looks a bit warmer and drier as the through responsible for the cold unsettled conditions slowly loosens it's grip across the northeast.
