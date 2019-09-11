SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It feels like the middle of summer out there this morning! A warm front pushed through New England last night and will bring us a warm and humid day!
We may see a shower this morning followed by an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon but the story today will definitely be the warm and humid conditions. Most of the day it will not be raining and most of us will stay dry all day long. Temperatures will reach into the middle 80s with dew points in the 60s under a mixture of sun and clouds.
A backdoor cold front will bring much cooler conditions back into western Mass tomorrow. There may be a few showers but much of the day will be ran-free however clouds will dominate. High pressure will push clouds out in time for The Big E opener. It's looking fantastic! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s and it will be much less humid with dew points in 40s.
A system will bring clouds and perhaps a shower or storm on Saturday. Most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 70's. This system looks to move out for Sunday but it will be rather warm, however not to humid. Temperatures may reach into the low to mid 80s. Overall the first few days of The Big E are looking good!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.