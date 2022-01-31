Mid-Week Warm Up on the Way

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a frigid start this morning with temperatures below zero in most spots. (-9 at Westover) However, temperatures are coming up quickly and plenty of sunshine and less wind it will be more comfortable this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 20's. Still below normal, but not as harsh as the last couple of days.
Tonight will be clear and frigid again with temperatures dipping into the single digits to near zero, but with the arrival of February comes a moderating as high pressure moves offshore and the flow eventually turns in from the southwest. Tomorrow features more clouds, but milder afternoon temperatures with highs reaching into the low to middle 30's.
A warm front will approach Wednesday, which will bring temps into the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There may be a shower or two, but the bulk of the day will remain dry. An area of low pressure and cold front will slow approach on Thursday with shower chances increasing through the day. It will remain mild with temps in the 40's. Showers will blossoms into steady rain in the afternoon or evening as low pressure forms along the front. Colder air will drain into the system late Thursday into Friday and rain may change to snow from north to south Thursday night. How quickly the cold air arrives and how much moisture is left will determine how much snow we get, if any. We may see a period of snow Friday morning with temperatures falling throughout the day. We have the potential for some accumulation. Either way, behind this system it turns breezy and much colder Friday afternoon into the weekend with a return to some sunshine.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.