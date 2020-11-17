SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Make sure you have the thicker jacket today. A cold front and a weak disturbance will keep today partly to mostly cloudy with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest. Colder air drains in, keeping highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s and may drop into the teens and 20s at night through tomorrow morning!
A deep trough over the Northeast will keep temperatures unseasonably cold today through Thursday with temperatures tomorrow only reaching into the middle 30's. It will feel more like December! As high pressure builds in, wind should gust to 20mph tonight into tomorrow, bringing wind chills into the teens and 20s in the valley and even some brief single-digits in the hill towns! Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny, cold day with wind diminishing late. High pressure overhead will potentially allow temperatures to plummet to near a record low Thursday morning as temps fall to the low teens. (The record is 14)
After a frigid cold start Thursday, temperatures return to the 40s in the afternoon with an increasing southerly breeze. High pressure will move off shore, allowing for a weak ridge to build in. Temperatures continue to rebound with highs approaching 60 by Friday! Slightly cooler air may arrive for the weekend, but still high temperatures should make it into the 50's. Our weather is looking mainly dry with a slight risk for a shower Sunday with a warm front, then showers are likely Monday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.