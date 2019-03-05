SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold but sunny start! Today will be a colder day across western Mass with highs in the 20s along with a strong breeze to add a chill. We begin this morning with a decent amount of sun, but as a cold front approaches from the northwest, more clouds should develop this afternoon. A few flurries or a brief snow shower are possible this evening as this front comes through, but we aren’t expecting much.
A deep trough parks over the Northeast today to Thursday, keeping us cold. Temperatures may not climb back above freezing until Friday afternoon! Daytime highs in the 20s and overnight temps in the single digits will be likely.
A moderating trend will commence on Friday with temperatures coming back up into the 30's and we should be into the 40s by the weekend. A weak disturbance may bring us a few clouds on Friday but it generally looks like it will miss us. Saturday is looking very nice with temperatures back into the 40's with quite a bit of sunshine. An area of low pressure will bring a mix to rain on Sunday. Any accumulation will be minor before changing to rain with temperature back into the 40's.
