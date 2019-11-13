SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mid Winter cold settling in across New England today! It's frigid out there! Temperatures are in the teens but if feels like it is in the single digits, and even below zero in the hills thanks to a pesky, icy breeze.
High pressure continues to build today keeping skies mainly sunny. We stay blustery today, especially this morning, the wind will subsides later this afternoon. Expect a record cold day with afternoon highs in the upper 20s (record low-high is 37). Wind chills will linger in the teens most of the day.
As high pressure moves overhead tonight, temperatures will quickly fall back to the teens under a clear sky and with lighter to calm wind. Overnight lows fall into the upper single digits to low teens-again, likely record-breaking.
Tomorrow will not be as cold in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach near 40 with clouds mixing in during the afternoon as a warm front pushes through. Before another shot of cold air comes into our area, we see temps return to the 40s and near 50 Friday with some sunshine.
A cold front moves through late Friday with nothing more than a sprinkle, followed by another shot of cold for the weekend and a gusty breeze Saturday. Temps will be in the 30's with wind chills back into the 20s. Our weather stays dry through Sunday as temps moderate. A coastal storm will move our way early next week. At this point, it doesn’t look like a “big storm” with rain chances most likely for us. However, a little winter weather can’t be ruled out at the onset Monday morning.
