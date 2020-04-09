SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is a First Warning Weather Day with with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms and gusty winds expected as a strong storm moves through the Northeast.
Showers will move in by mid-morning and downpours are likely from late morning through the early afternoon. (11am to 3pm) Low pressure looks to pass nearly over western Mass as it continues to strengthen. This system will track right up over us this afternoon and we have a strong jet stream overhead which will lead to the potential of a few strong to severe storms, especially from the Pike south. Hail and strong to damaging wind gusts are possible.
As low pressure moves rips through New England it strengthens, the wind will shift west after the rain moves out, later this afternoon and it will increase. Wind could gust up to 50 mph as the sun comes out. This may lead to an isolate power outage or two. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4pm to 9pm for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, and until Midnight for Berkshire County.
The wind will ease tonight but will become gusty again tomorrow out of the northwest and will keep tomorrow feeling chilly with highs in the 40s with wind gusts topping 40mph at times. Wind Advisories may get issued again for tomorrow. The upper level low will spin through the Northeast and will bring scattered rain and snow showers across western Mass. A snow squall or two could bring minor accumulation to the hill towns. Tomorrow will feel more like early March
More seasonable weather is back for Saturday with highs in the low 50s Saturday. We will see quite a bit of sunshine, but it remains breezy with gusts to 20-30mph. The wind relaxes Saturday night and with clear skies in place, temps will fall into the middle and upper 20s by sunrise Sunday! Easter looks nice with partly cloudy skies, a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Mild temperatures continue into early next week despite our weather remaining unsettled. Another strong low will bring gusty wind and rain Monday. We stay breezy and unsettled with a shower or two around through midweek.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
