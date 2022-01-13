SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a beautiful January afternoon with temperatures into the lower 40's, hardly any wind, and some sunshine! We stay quiet and dry overnight with lows in the 20's, so nothing too frigid.
Low pressure is taking shape along the Carolina coast this afternoon and will strengthen rapidly. This storm will pass east of New England, and will stay far enough away from western Mass that we will stay dry. Precipitation will spread across southeastern Mass, the Cape and Islands with a cold rain perhaps ending as snow there tomorrow afternoon.
This storm will pull down another batch of Arctic air late tomorrow into Saturday. It will turn blustery tomorrow evening with wind to 20-30mph, along with Arctic air pouring in. Temperatures will be down into the single digits Saturday morning with wind chills well below 0. Highs Saturday stay in the teens with wind chills lingering near and below 0. High pressure will give us more sunshine.
A Wind Chill Watch remains in effect for the hills, Franklin County and Berkshire County from 7pm Friday to 12pm Saturday.
The weekend stays dry and cold thanks to high pressure moving across New England. Sunday will feel better with temperatures returning to the 20s with much lighter wind.
Meanwhile, there is growing confidence that a major storm will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and barrel up the coast, while quickly strengthening. Moisture will overspread the area late Sunday night and with plenty of cold air in place it will start as snow as snow. It could become heavy rather quickly across western Mass continue through sunrise on Monday. The storm will likely track near the coast so some milder air will be pulled in keeping the shore line mainly rain. However, here in western Mass at least several hours of snow seems likely before a potential change to a icy mix. The highest snow totals will be across the hills and Berkshire where it is likely to remain all snow. Even in the valley several inches of snow is possible before any change over. The wind will pick and become gusty out of the Northwest on the back side of low pressure. Snow showers will continue in the hills. It's still a few days out so lots can change, stay tuned!
