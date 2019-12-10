SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain mild and damp with temperatures in the low to mid-50's. It's down right balmy out there! The snow pack is melting fast!
A few showers will be around out ahead of a cold front. The front will bring mainly light steady rain this evening. Colder air will start draining into western Mass as the front slides through, first in the higher elevations, so the Berkshires will see a change to snow by 5-7pm, the hills 7-9pm and the valley 9-11pm.
Snow will generally be on the light side but some accumulation is likely. Greater Springfield will see 1-2" with less to the north and a bit more across Connecticut. Dry air will work into Northern Berkshire County and Franklin County quickly so amounts will be minor here, a coating to 1". The snow will likely continue into the start of the morning commute in Greater Springfield. Snow will linger longer across Worcester County and Connecticut where 3-4" could add up. Either way, snow-covered roads are looking likely for tomorrow morning's commute. Colder air takes over and highs will struggle to reach freezing tomorrow afternoon. Some breaks of sun are likely in the afternoon.
Arctic high pressure builds in tomorrow night, allowing for some very cold temps in the teens Thursday morning and highs near 30 Thursday afternoon. Wind chills may be a bit brutal Thursday morning, then wind becomes lighter during the day. With mostly clear skies, temps should fall into the single digits by Friday morning, then clouds increase ahead of our next storm.
Our weekend is looking wet again and not white as milder air takes over yet again. Rain or a brief mix arrives late Friday night. Rain could be heavy Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures rise. Saturday is looking balmy! Rain will end in the morning as it becomes gusty Saturday as a cold front arrives late in the day. Temperatures will likely reach well into the 50's before we turn cold on Sunday with clouds and a few rain and snow showers.
