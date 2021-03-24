Mild again today, showers late

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another perfect weather day yesterday with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 in spots!
There are some patchy clouds and areas of fog out there this morning. It's not as chilly as previous mornings with temperatures in the middle 30's.
Today will be mainly dry, but much cloudier. Temperatures will be a bit cooler but still coming up into the 50s and lower 60s with a light breeze out of the southeast. The chance for showers increases later this afternoon into the evening as a warm front heads our way.
A stronger, southerly flow will kick in behind the front tomorrow. Clouds will break to sunshine in the afternoon and it will become windy and warm with highs into the 70's! The record for tomorrow, March 25th is 75 degrees set in 1964, we'll make a run at it!
Another warm front approaches Thursday night, bringing clouds back along with a chance for showers or light rain into Friday morning. We warm back into the 60s with gusty breezes ahead of a cold front. Most of the day it will not be raining, but A brief downpour or rumble of thunder is possible with the cold frontal passage later in the day.
Behind the cold front, Saturday will be dry and cooler with a continued gusty breeze. Temperatures will still make it into the 50s-which is above average for this time of year. Another storm system approaches Sunday, bringing rain to western Mass, especially in the afternoon. There’s a threat for some colder air to bring some snow showers Sunday and Monday as well as strong wind, but we are not expecting anything major. Either way Monday looks blustery and chilly with temperatures staying in the 40's. We should bounce back to near 60 by Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.