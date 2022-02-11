SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With a clear sky and the wind going calm through sunrise temperatures have fallen into the low to middle 20's, not bad for a February morning, but still a chilly, frosty start.
It's a chilly start, but we have another big warm up today with temperatures reaching near 50, like yesterday. High pressure will also supply us with tons of sunshine and a brisk breeze. A few clouds stream in later today ahead of a warm front.
Tonight will be mainly dry and not too chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30's. There may be a shower or two late tonight through tomorrow morning as a warm front moves through. Low pressure will track through Canada and it's cold front will move in tomorrow afternoon, but ahead of the front it will mild again with a gusty breeze. Highs will reach into the low to middle 50's. The front moves through tomorrow evening with just a few spotty showers and colder air that will slide in behind the front.
Sunday will be much colder with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries or snow showers around as a coastal storm passes out-to-sea.
Low pressure will pull down cold, Arctic air from Canada for Valentine's Day on Monday and will stick around through Wednesday morning. Highs Monday on Monday top off in the teens and 20s. High pressure will continue to build into our area through Wednesday, so dry conditions are expected along with lots of sunshine. The cold begins to ease by Wednesday afternoon and it looks like we could have another big warm up for the end of next week!
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
