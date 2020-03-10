SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures into the 60's. It will still feel more like May than March. (Average high for this time of year is 44)
Most of the afternoon will be dry but a few spotty showers will move in for the later afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Behind the front slightly cooler temperatures will move into place for tomorrow and Thursday.
Both day will be cooler, however still reach into the 50s. Tomorrow will be a bit blustery and Thursday should feature less wind. Sunshine will prevail both days.
A area of low pressure will likely bring us periods of rain on Friday with temperatures in the 50's. The bulk of the rain looks to move through in the morning. Behind this storm it is looking blustery and cool for the weekend. Saturday will be windy, sunny and cool with high near 50 and Sunday is looking sunny, not as windy but cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s, Typical March conditions.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
