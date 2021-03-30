SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure has given us a beautiful day today with blue skies and mild temperatures. We remain a bit breeze through the afternoon and evening and will keep a southerly breeze overnight.
Skies begin clear this evening, but high clouds will gradually increase overnight ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures fall back through the 50s and into the 40s fairly quick tonight, then will steady out overnight as skies turn cloudy.
Wednesday begins dry thanks to high pressure hanging off the New England coast. Clouds may be thin early, but will thicken up as the day goes on. Temperatures return to the low 60s for many with a south-southwest breeze gusting to 25mph at times. Showers will begin very spotty in the afternoon, with most rain holding off until after dinnertime. Rain may be heavy at times Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Low pressure will move into New England Wednesday night, bringing a widespread, soaking rain to New England. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but the best chance may lay to our east. Some 20-30mph wind gusts are possible as well, but we aren’t expecting anything damaging.
Rain tapers off early Thursday morning, but showers continue off and on much of the day. Temperatures look to max out near 50 early, then we turn colder with lower to middle 40s expected for much of the afternoon. Rain may change to or mix with snow showers in the Berkshires and hill towns Thursday, but little to no accumulation is expected. Wind out of the northwest may gust to 30mph throughout the day.
A trough builds overhead Friday, keeping our air dry but unseasonably chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. It will be a brisk day with some sunshine as surface high pressure builds in from the west. In the upper levels, the trough partially lifts out, but we will remain seasonably mild through the weekend. More clouds come in early Sunday with an upper level disturbance, but the day is looking dry. Temperatures will warm further next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.