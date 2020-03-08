SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a chilly start out there this morning with temperatures mainly in the 20s. We will see mild air begin to move in this afternoon which will lead to a nice warm up for the start of the work week.
We are starting out with partly cloudy skies this morning but skies will gradually become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer as well with highs topping out in the lower to middle 50s. Skies will once again become partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Our week will begin with a full-on taste of spring as a strong southwesterly flow brings temperatures into the middle and upper 60 on Monday! We will have a bit of a breeze around plus partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Monday night and a few rain showers are possible late Tuesday with a passing cold front. Temperatures still get to around 60 Tuesday afternoon! We turn cooler Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will still run a little above normal with highs in the 50s.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
