SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Winter Storm Warning for western Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden counties and Berkshire County from Until Noon
A powerful storm system continues to move through the Northeast today today. However, this storm is an insider runner, tracking to our west bringing in much milder air causing the snow to change to rain.
It's a rainy morning in the valley. Snow changed to rain last night after a couple of inches of accumulation. However, it continues to snow across the hills and higher terrain, but even here we'll see a brief transition to a mix. The hills and Berkshires have seen the highest snow totals with 6-10+" of accumulations. the upper valley picked up 4-6" and only a couple of inches in the lower valley.
Snow totals: Hawley 10", Chesterfield 10", Heath 8", Westhampton 7", Southwick 5.5", Greenfield 4.0", Palmer 2.5" Holyoke 2.0", Wilbraham 1.5"
Steady precipitation will come to an end later this morning. Road conditions will continue to improve at temperatures sore into the lower 40's in the valley.
Wind gusted over 40 mph this morning, but the strongest winds have moved out. The rest of the day remains breezy with wind shifting out of the south by the afternoon. Temperatures hover in the upper 30's and lower 40's.
Lingering rain and snow showers gradually taper off this evening with a healthy breeze lasting into tomorrow. Areas of black ice are possible late tonight into tomorrow morning.
High pressure will give us sunshine tomorrow, but it will be a colder, breezy day. High pressure will bring us a frigid, quiet start Wednesday, but a passing warm front will allow for a nice warmup into the afternoon. Highs will be up near 40. A cold front swings through with some rain and snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The remainder of the week looks cold and quiet, though a coastal low needs to be watched for the weekend.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
