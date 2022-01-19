SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning, but it's not as wind, in fact the wind has gone calm for now.
Today will be mostly cloudy and blustery, but the wind will be out of the southwest helping to bring in milder air. Wind will gust up to 35 mph from time to time. With the southerly flow, temperatures will moderate quickly with highs reaching into the upper 30s to low 40s. It will remain dry, but with lots of clouds around.
A cold front moves through southern New England late tonight into tomorrow morning with a weak wave of low pressure developing along it to our south. This wave will bring a swath of snow to southern New England. It may start as a bit of a mix during the wee hours then change to plain, light snow through the morning commute. Along the Mass Pike including greater Springfield may pick up 1-2" of snow with a coating to 1" north and even up to 3" across parts of Connecticut. This may cause slick conditions for tomorrow morning's commute.
High pressure will build in tomorrow afternoon, ushering in the cold Arctic air again to end the week. Temps top off near freezing tomorrow then fall in the afternoon. Temperatures plummet to around 0 by Friday morning and we end the week with some sun and highs in the teens to near 20. Fortunately the wind will be light on Friday so wind chills will not be too bad.
We continue to monitor the potential for a coastal storm this weekend. The forecast trend is for most of the heavier precipitation to remain either offshore or to our southeast. Some light snow or snow showers look possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but chances for a big snowfall look pretty slim. Temperatures remain seasonably chilly into early next week.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
