SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a record-breaking warm day across western Mass with highs hitting low 60s throughout the valley and hills! The previous record for Westover in Chicopee was 58 set in 1982.
Clouds are back this evening and will linger tonight as a cold front moves into the area. Not much, if any wet weather is expected with the front, but a spot shower can’t be ruled out. Healthy breezes persist past sunset and we keep a steady breeze at 10-15mph out of the southwest much of the night.
Clouds will be decreasing as the sun rises Friday morning and wind will shift out of the northwest. It will be a blustery day with wind gusts to 30-40mph in the Berkshires and 20-25mph in the valley. Because of the west-northwest wind, the hills and Berkshires will see a colder day with highs in the 40s and the valley should warm back to the lower and middle 50s.
Building high pressure will bring colder air in Friday night, but nothing dramatic. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next storm system.
Our next storm system arrives Saturday as low pressure passes to our south and an upper low swings to our northwest. More or less, this sets up northern New England for snow, and southern New England for a mix/rain event. Here in the middle, western Mass should begin as snow with only an inch or two accumulating south of the Mass Pike before the changeover. A period of sleet, freezing rain, snow, and rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening, which may cause slick and slushy roads after sunset.
Winter weather advisories will likely be issued for Saturday for all or most of western Mass for hazardous travel. Snow totals will stay minor along and south of the Mass Pike with many seeing an inch or two, then up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Farther north and west, 2-4 inches of snow and sleet with some minor icing possible. Around and north of Rt. 2 should see 4 inches or more of snow with only a little mixing.
Cold and blustery Sunday with a few lingering flurries early, then some partial clearing. Temperatures get quite cold Sunday night as high pressure builds and some single digit lows are possible Monday morning! Much of next week is looking dry and seasonable.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
