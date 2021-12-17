SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a record-breaking warm day yesterday across western Mass with highs reaching into the low 60s throughout the valley and hills! The previous record for Westover in Chicopee was 58 set in 1982 and officially we got to 62.
It's still mild out there this morning too with temperatures in the mid to upper 40's and even some lower 50's! Today will be breezy and mild with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 50's in the valley and 40's in the hills.
High pressure will build in tonight as colder air continues to drain in, but nothing dramatic. Temperatures will likely only fall into the 30's. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next storm system.
Low pressure arrives tomorrow while cold air continues to slowly drain in. This will set up a mixed, wintry event with some accumulating snow tomorrow.
Precipitation arrives as a light mix tomorrow morning, but as it picks up in intensity a mix will change to snow. It will snow for a couple of hours during midday then change to a period of sleet, freezing rain, then perhaps plain rain in the lower valley tomorrow evening. The change over will take longer to occur north and quicker south. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Mass from 7am Saturday through 7am Sunday.
Snow totals will stay minor along and south of the Mass Pike with many seeing an inch or two, then up to a tenth of an inch of ice. Farther north and west, 2-4 inches of snow and sleet with some minor icing possible. Around and north of Rt. 2 should see 4 to 6 inches with mainly snow and just some mixing. The precipitation will come to an end tomorrow night.
Sunday will be cold and blustery with some sunshine. Highs will top off in the 30's with wind chills in the 20's. It will be cold Sunday night as high pressure builds in. Some single digits are possible by Monday morning! The start of next week is looking dry and seasonable. We will be keeping our eye on a storm off shore for the Wednesday-Thursday time period.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
