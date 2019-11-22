SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It's a mild, breezy start this morning with temperatures in the 40's. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50's before a cold front sweets through this afternoon.
Today will be mostly cloudy and the cold front looks to swing through by early to mid-afternoon with a few spotty showers, then the wind shifts into the northwest and temperatures will slide to near 40 by this evening. Bundle up this evening, temps will slide slowly but wind chills will dip quickly into the 20's.
Tomorrow will be sunny and colder but seasonable and the wind will be much lighter by morning. Temperatures will start in the 20's but end up in the middle 40's. Tomorrow starts bright, but low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring clouds back late in the day. Wet weather with this next storm system holds off until overnight into Sunday morning.
Low pressure passes to our south on Sunday, bringing wet weather from the pre-dawn hours until the evening. We have a lack of cold air, so this system will be mainly rain. There is a time frame early Sunday where we could see a wintry mix-especially in the hills and Franklin County. Watch out for slippery spots and minor accumulations.
We dry out for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By Tuesday temps will reach into the lower 50s. Clouds build Tuesday night and Wednesday will be windy and mild with highs in the 50s. Showers are likely by the afternoon and evening with a cold front, then we turn colder for Thanksgiving. An upper low may bring a few rain and snow showers, but it won’t be much. Dry, cold, blustery weather lingers into Black Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.