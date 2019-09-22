SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The final day of summer did not disappoint. We saw lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Fall officially arrives at 3:50am tomorrow morning but the first day of fall is going to feel like summer.
We will see mostly clear skies this evening but a few clouds may move in during the overnight. Unlike the cool temperatures we have enjoyed the last few nights it will be a mild and muggy night tonight with lows in the lower 60s.
A ridge of high pressure moving out to sea will provide another warm day tomorrow. Highs should return to the lower to middle 80s tomorrow afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds but clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring our first rain chance in over a week with showers possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning..
A weak upper low and trough move by on Tuesday, which will bring in cooler air. High temperatures return to the low 70s with lower dew points and a healthy breeze. Wednesday looks seasonably warm and dry with good sunshine, then temperatures continue to warm through the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.