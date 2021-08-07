SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): After a warm and humid day today a mild and muggy night is on tap with a fair amount of clouds and lows falling back into the lower and middle 60s.
Wet weather chances increase slightly on Sunday as a cold front moves down from the north. We should see some sun mixing with patchy clouds, which will keep temperatures closer to the lower and middle 80s. Humidity remains on the higher side and a few downpours will be possible in the afternoon and evening along with the chance for a thunderstorm.
High pressure to our north should give us a slightly less humid day Monday with highs in the middle 80s. It’s looking mostly dry Monday and Tuesday, but a spot shower remains possible here in western Mass Monday afternoon. After a warm front passes to our north Tuesday, the heat and humidity go back up. Wednesday to Friday look hot and humid with late day showers and thunderstorms. A heat wave is possible Wednesday-Friday with highs in the low 90s. With dew points around 70, it may feel like 95-100 at Time! Summer Weather has returned and shows no sign of leaving...
