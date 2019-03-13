SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Clouds have moved back into western Mass this afternoon ahead of a quick-moving upper level disturbance. It’s overall a nice day with milder temperatures back in the 40s, but clouds are keeping things cool. A few rain and snow showers may drift in this evening, but any precip will be light and short-lived.
Our weather remains dry for Thursday morning with temperatures hovering around freezing. We will see a bigger warm up with temperatures reaching middle 50s in the valley by the afternoon! A warm front passing through will keep patchy clouds around, but we should also get some nice sunshine in the mix.
A powerful storm system across the Mid-West is bringing a full-on blizzard to parts of the Plains today as well as packing wind gusts up to 70-90mph. Low pressure “bombed out” with fast pressure falls, indicating a very intense storm. The low will move northeast into the Great Lakes and up to Hudson Bay, bringing a cold front into the East on Friday. We will be breezy and damp with scattered showers, but won’t feel anything close to the full brunt of the storm.
Strong southerly flow ahead of the front will allow temperatures to climb to near 60 degrees Friday. We won’t see a lot of rain in western Mass, so there’s no flooding threat for us. We should see some good snow melt though. Showers taper off Friday night and we are dry heading into the weekend.
Our weekend begins seasonable and blustery with highs in the middle to upper 40s, but with a gusty northwest breeze. Colder air will build Saturday evening and for Sunday, temps come back to slightly below normal for mid-March. Dry, sunny and brisk conditions will be around for St. Patrick’s Day.
Next week begins chilly as we are under a trough in the Northeast. A weak Clipper looks to pass to our south Monday evening, keeping most of the wet weather out of New England. Temperatures look to slowly climb throughout the week with several sunny days on tap.
