SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It certainly was a stormy day yesterday with heavy rain, strong winds and balmy temperatures. We had wind gusts to 40mph and 1-3 inches of rain across the area. We even broke a record high with a temperature of 64 degrees last evening. (previous record was 63, set in 2011)! This was the 7th record high for the month!
It's still mild out there this afternoon as well. It's still breezy with a south wind of 10-20mph and occasional higher gusts. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but we'll see some sunshine too. A few, spotty showers are possible thanks to the upper low with this system passing to our west. Temperatures will gradually fall to the upper 40's by around sunset.
This upper level low will move northward today into tomorrow, ushering in a cooler more seasonable air mass for midweek. Temperatures tomorrow return to near normal with highs in the low to middle 40s. The low will also keep us slightly unsettled and a rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out mixed in with a bit of sunshine too.
The remainder of the week looks fairly quiet with dry conditions. Thursday looks like the pick of the week with sun, less wind and comfortable afternoon temps with highs near 50. Dry weather persists into the weekend for the most part with only a slight risk for a shower or Friday. Saturday looks to be dry and seasonable, however a coastal storm will develop and needs to be watched for Sunday or Monday. Right now it looks to stay off shore but at this point forecast confidence is low.
