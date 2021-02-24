SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 30's, and today will be the pick of the week. Sunshine will mix with clouds, and it will be rather breezy, but afternoon temperatures will reach well into the 40's, perhaps even touching 50! Clouds increase ahead of a cold front that will pass through this evening. There’s a slight risk for a shower as the front passes, but that is about it.
Surface high pressure builds back into the Northeast tomorrow. This high will usher in a colder air mass with highs returning to the 30s both tomorrow and Friday. Tomorrow will be a blustery day with gusts to 30mph out of the west-northwest, keeping the day feeling cold. We will see lots of sunshine though. After a colder start Friday morning, we will end the week seasonable with mostly clear skies-good to see the nearly full moon rise Friday evening.
Our next storm moves in Saturday from the southwest. This system may start as snow or a mix if it arrives early enough in the day, but temperatures should come up into the lower 40s, with a southerly flow taking over, quickly bringing everyone to rain. Rain will taper off Saturday evening with a healthy breeze. Temperatures climb back to the upper 40s to near 50Sunday with some sunshine.
We will be watching out next storm threat for Sunday night into Monday with most likely rain. However, right now it looks as though this storm will miss us to the south. There are some sighs that behind this system it will turn sharply colder for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
