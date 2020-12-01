SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It certainly was a stormy one yesterday with heavy rain, strong winds and balmy temperatures. We had wind gusts to 40mph and 1-2 inches of rain across the area. We even broke a record high with a high of 64 degrees last evening. (previous record was 63, set in 2011)!
It's still mild out there this morning too. The rain has ended and wind has eased however. Today will still be breezy with a south wind of 10-20mph and occasional higher gusts. Today will be mostly cloudy, but some breaks of sun are likely too. A few, spotty showers are possible thanks to the upper low with this system passing to our west. Temperatures max out in the 50s early, then we gradually return to the 40s by sunset.
This upper level low will move northward today into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler more seasonable air mass for midweek. Temperatures tomorrow return to near normal with highs in the low to middle 40s. The low will also keep us slightly unsettled and a rain or snow shower can’t be ruled out.
The remainder of the week looks quieter with lost of sunshine back Thursday. Thursday looks like the pick of the week with sun, less wind and comfortable afternoon temps with highs near 50. Dry weather persists through the weekend for the most part with only a slight risk for a shower as a system passes off the coast. Rain and snow showers look possible Monday.
