SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There were a few short-lived breaks in the clouds today, but clouds remain in place tonight. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 30s with areas of fog and drizzle returning. A few showers are also possible as a quick-moving, weak upper level disturbance passes by.
Friday remains slightly unsettled with a chance for a spot shower. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a shot at some brief partial clearing again. It will be an unseasonably warm end to the week, month and year with highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s. If sun can break out for a bit, the lower valley could reach low 50s.
There’s a very low risk for a spot shower Friday night, but overall New Year’s Eve looks dry and cloudy with very mild temperatures in the lower to middle 40s! Temps continue to rise as we kick off the New Year.
A strong southwesterly flow over the East Coast this weekend will keep mild temperatures going. Here in western Mass, we may get into the upper 40s and low 50s both Saturday and Sunday, though the northern hills will likely have a colder day Sunday.
Two storm systems will be moving through this weekend. A warm front will bring a period of rain starting Saturday morning, then a cold front will push through another round in the evening. Rain Saturday night may be heavier and some gusty breezes are expected, but nothing damaging. Another wave of low pressure will pass to our south and off the coast Sunday. Temperatures will begin dropping as wind shifts northerly, but the valley will still get a warm day. Only scattered showers are expected.
Colder air returns Sunday night with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s by Monday morning. A healthy breeze will persist through Monday morning as well, bringing wind chills into the teens and single digits. One nice change is sunshine-we will see a lot of it Monday thanks to high pressure, but it will be a cold and blustery day. Temperatures rebound quickly with seasonably mild temps Tuesday to Thursday along with building clouds.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
