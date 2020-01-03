SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain cloudy but also dry and rather mild, at least for January. We may see a spot shower but that is about it. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40's. This evening will remain mainly dry and mild as well with temperatures staying near 40.
A weak area of low pressure will bring a great chance for showers tomorrow however it's not going to be a washout but a wetter day than today. We'll see about 1/4" of rain. Meanwhile, a coastal low will develop and track off shore by tomorrow night. This system looks to push out quickly though so we are not expecting much if any snow for the valley. Showers may end as flakes and snow showers late Saturday night but aside from some scattered coatings there will be no accumulation in the valley with maybe up to 1" for Berkshire County.
Patriots Forecast: (4pm to Midnight in Foxboro - Game Time: 8:15)
If you are going to the game dress for the rain. It will not be a washout but expect showers and periods of light rain off and on with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. The wind will be light and there will be NO snow during the game.
It turns windy and cold Sunday as this storm moves away. Highs will reach into the 30s with wind gusts between 30-40 mph under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Wind lightens Sunday night and temps fall to the low 20's Monday morning. Monday looks a bit unsettled with lingering clouds and a few spotty snow showers. Our next system will approach Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring a rain/ice/snow mix or all snow that may impact travel early Wednesday.
