SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Yesterday was a beautiful March day with full sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures. Highs reached near 60.
It's not nearly as cold out there this morning with temperatures in the 40's as opposed to the 20's we had to deal with yesterday morning. However, today will not be as bright as yesterday either.
Today begins dry thanks to high pressure hanging on. There may be some dim sun this morning, but clouds will thicken up as the day goes on. Temperatures still reach into the low 60s for many with a south-southwest breeze gusting to 25mph at times. Showers will begin very spotty in the afternoon, with most of rain holding off until after dinnertime. Rain may be heavy at times tonight through morning.
Low pressure will move into New England tonight, bringing a widespread, rainfall to western Mass. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Some 20-30mph wind gusts are possible as well, but we aren’t expecting anything damaging.
Rain tapers off tomorrow morning, but a few showers continue off and on into the afternoon. Most will see about 3/4 to 1" of rain. Temperatures will hover in the 40's through the day as the wind picks up out of the Northwest up to 35 mph. Rain may actually change to or mix with snow in the Berkshires and hill towns tomorrow morning too, but little to no accumulation is expected. Welcome to April, yikes!
Cold, dry air will continue to drain into the Northeast Thursday night into Friday. Highs will only reach near 40 on Friday with many staying in the 30's. It will be rather brisk too, but at least we'll see a decent amount of sunshine.
Temperatures will moderate for Easter Weekend. Saturday looks to start cold and frost, but with lots of April sunshine temperatures will moderate into the lower 50's and the wind will be rather light.
A weak disturbance will move through on Easter Sunday and could bring us a few morning showers. We should dry off for the afternoon, with some sunshine. Temperature will top off in the 50's with a gusty breeze.
