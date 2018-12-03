SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Today’s high temperature was the first time since November 8th that western Mass hit 50°+ -- the mildest in 25 days!
The cold front is slowly moving through this evening, bringing some sprinkles to the area. Not enough to register in rain gauges, but enough for a few drops to appear on your windshield. Behind the front, colder air slowly drains into New England for the rest of the week.
With highs in the 30s all weeks, this will likely be a week that feels more like early January more than early December.
Sunshine will be in full force for much of Tuesday, though highs will be stuck in the middle 30s. With a breeze, wind chills will be in the middle 20s.
There will be a few more clouds in place for Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise back into the 30s.
A reinforcing cold front pushes through on Thursday night. That may be enough to kick off a few flurries and snow showers, but accumulations look light – at best. Behind that cold front, overnight lows hover in the low teens. Chilly stuff!
As of right now, there are no storms on the horizon for New England. A few storms look to pass out-to-sea, but still bear watching. With enough cold air in place, it wouldn’t take much for a storm to tap into it.
