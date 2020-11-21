SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures bottomed out slightly above seasonable (29) for this time of year in the Pioneer valley, low 30's and even warmer in the hill towns and the Berkshires due to an inversion that kept higher elevations in the 40's overnight due to warm air aloft. The mild trend continues through today, with temperatures topping out in the mid 50's by the afternoon. Some locations could near 60 if enough sunshine can get through the clouds to warm us at the ground.
Today features periods of clouds and sun, though sunshine mostly prevails and with high pressure in control we stay dry. Definitely the pick of the weekend, and a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather or do some yard work. A cold front passing later toady will cool things down for this evening and tomorrow. We start tonight partly cloudy, but some overnight clearing could lead to some radiational cooling. Dependent on location and cloud cover, we bottom out in the upper 20s-lower 30s across Western Mass.
Tomorrow high pressure moves off the coast into the Canadian Maritimes and we'll see increasing clouds throughout the day with some breaks of sun. We stay dry through dinnertime. The rain rolls in around 9-10pm, starting off light-moderate and scattered. Intensity will increase overnight, with the heaviest of the rain occurring in the pre-dawn hours. With temperatures hovering near freezing, some light icing may occur in higher elevations and the hill towns. Ice accumulation and impacts will be limited to potential road impacts. Not expecting any issues for buildup on trees or power outages. But, if your morning commute Monday takes you through the Berkshires give yourself extra time and exert caution.
Rain tapers off by mid day Monday and we stay dry through midweek, though it will be windy on Monday with gusts upwards of 20-25mph and breezy but less so on Tuesday. Tuesday also features the coldest temperatures of the week, with highs barely breaking into the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.
Then it's back to the 50s for the rest of the week, though we may see some passing showers overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving. Accumulation for that isn't looking to be much, but we will continue monitoring it as we get closer. Black Friday is looking to be dry and mild, whether you'll be heading out to the stores or shopping from home.
Lastly, though Hurricane season runs through the end of November the tropics are once again quiet with no expected formation within the next 48 hours and no disturbances being monitored.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.