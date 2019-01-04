SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a dry rather pleasant start to your Friday and today will be unseasonably mild with highs climbing into the middle 40s (average is middle 30s). High pressure will help to give us a mostly sunny sky, but high clouds advance in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. It will be beautiful for the beginning of January!
Low pressure will head our way tonight with rain arriving by daybreak. Some pockets of freezing rain are likely tomorrow morning, especially in the hill towns as temperatures hover close to freezing. Everyone should change to rain by tomorrow afternoon as temperatures inch above freezing. The rain ends Saturday evening, with a return to some sunshine on Sunday. It will be bright and blustery with highs still in the 40's.
However an Arctic front will come through Sunday afternoon, ushering in colder air for Monday.
Monday begins dry and quite cold with temperatures well into the teens. Low pressure moving in from the west will bring a chance for snow by Monday evening and likely snow Monday night. Depending on the timing and strength of this system, some accumulation is possible for the Tuesday morning commute. A transition to a wintry mix/rain is looking possible for Tuesday-one to watch.
There may be another weak system of snow or a mix Tuesday night into Wednesday. Neither of these storms look to be major however the first system could bring us a plowable snow.
