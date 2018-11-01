SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a difference this morning compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the 50's instead of the 20's! We are about 20-25 degrees warmer!
It's cloudy but mainly dry out there now and we are not expecting much rain today. We may see a stray shower here or there but the clouds will stick around. Temps will stay mainly in the 50's to near 60 in Springfield but closer to 50 in Franklin County as a front stays draped across the area. Rain becomes more likely late tonight and will be heavy at times into tomorrow morning.
Our next storm system will come in two waves-the first tomorrow morning, and the second tomorrow night into early Saturday. This means most of the day tomorrow it will NOT be raining.
Rain may be heavy at times as tropical moisture moves up the coast with waves of low pressure. It will be breezy most of the day tomorrow with a southerly wind gusting to 20-30mph and keeping temps, warm, in the 60s. Wind looks to pick up early Saturday morning as strong low pressure passes to our northwest-gusts to 40mph may occur.
A few thunderstorms are possible tomorrow night into early Saturday with this storm system. Rain totals through midday Saturday may will range from 1-3 inches in spots, which could lead to minor flooding. River levels should remain in check.
Cooler, drier air moves in behind the storm on Saturday afternoon. The rain should end before lunch-time on Saturday followed by a dry afternoon. Temperatures will spend most of the day in the 50's. Sunday will be a nicer day with a sunny sky and seasonable temperatures. Morning temperatures will start in the 30's then reach into the middle 50's in the afternoon.
Today: Cloudy, a spot shower. Highs: 52-62
Tonight: Rain developing late, mild. Lows: 46-52
Tomorrow: Morning rain, a dry afternoon, heavy rain/thunder at night, breezy and mild. Highs: 62-68
