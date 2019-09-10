SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Most of the afternoon has been dry with just a few sprinkles popping up in Franklin County. Cloud cover kept temperatures in checking, only topping off in the middle 70s for highs.
A warm front will lift through New England tonight so it will be mostly cloudy and milder. It will start to become a bit humid. Most of the rain associated with the warm front will move across central and northern New England. We may see a brief shower near daybreak before clearing. Overnight lows will stay in the 60s.
A Summer-feel will be with us tomorrow. Temperatures will reach into the middle 80s, along with dew points in the 60s. There may be a few spotty showers and storms, however most of the time it will not be raining.
A cold front will bring showers Thursday morning before a drier air mass move in during the afternoon. High pressure will cool us off and dry us out late Thursday and for Friday.
The start of the Big E is looking fantastic. We'll see quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s and it will be much less humid with dew points in the 40s and 50s.
A few showers and storms can't be ruled out on Saturday as humidity and warmth returns. Temperatures may reach back into the 80s. Sunday is looking drier but still warm with highs near 80.
