SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will stay dry but still mainly cloudy with highs near 40. A weak system approaches from the west with a few rain showers around dinnertime and maybe a little sleet or a few flakes mixing in along route 2.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 40s with a light breeze. Tomorrow will be the pick of the week! Another beautiful January day; perhaps on last round of January golf before Old Man Winter makes a comeback.
Another system approaches tomorrow night with light rain and and even a mix across Franklin County and the hills. This system also looks minor with precipitation amounts low and shouldn’t cause much of an issue, however a minor accumulation of a coating to 1" north of route 2 is possible.
As the low moves away it will strengthen. Strong high pressure will be building to our west and we get caught in between-which means windy conditions. Gusts to 40mph look possible Thursday. Highs will reach into the lower 40's but the wind will make it feel colder.
Much colder air builds in Thursday night into Friday as the wind eases. Highs on Friday stay in the 20s despite abundant sunshine. We still have to deal with a bit of a breeze, which will make it feel like it's in the teens! It will likely be the coldest day of the month, so far.
A more important storm is still on track to arrive Saturday afternoon or evening, lasting into Sunday morning with accumulating snow likely.
Low pressure will slide into the Northeast from the Ohio River Valley; not an ideal track for accumulating snow for us but with plenty of cold air in place we will still likely see several inches of accumulation. Morning temperatures will start in the single digits Saturday with plenty of cold air aloft as well. This will set the stage for accumulating snow later in the day.
We will likely see a punch of steady, moderate snow with the bulk of it falling Saturday evening. The snow will pile up quickly and will make for treacherous travel conditions Saturday evening. It will likely tapper off as a light mix after midnight but not before several inches of accumulation, around 6"-ish. The snow will be light in nature so it will be easy to move around however since it will end as a mix there may be a bit of a glaze on top of it.
A few snow showers may linger Sunday morning in Berkshire County but we dry out rather quickly in the valley. We'll see some melting snow and ice on Sunday with temperatures in the 30's but then it turns windy, followed by much colder temperatures for most of next week. Highs may stay in the 20's for several days next week.
