SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Patchy, dense fog will continue this evening along with likely rain. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County through 1am Tuesday for low visibility, but everyone is seeing a lot of fog tonight. Temperatures tonight and overnight remain steady or slowly rise with most remaining in the 40s through sunrise. Patchy fog will linger through morning as well, but showers become lighter and spottier after midnight.
A cold front will approach western Mass on Tuesday. Ahead of the front, temperatures climb into the lower and middle 50s in the valley and possibly around 50 in the Berkshires with a stiff southerly breeze. Skies remain overcast and a few showers are possible here and there. As the front moves in, a period of rain is expected throughout the afternoon and evening. Colder air begins diving into the higher elevations, so the Berkshires should start mixing as early as 5 or 6pm, then everyone gradually changes to a wintry mix, then snow.
Accumulating snow is looking likely overnight through Wednesday morning across western Mass. Generally, we should end up with around 1-3 inches of snow, however a band of heavier snow may set up near and south of the Mass Pike, which could bring some 4” amounts, Either way, snow-covered roads are looking likely for the Wednesday morning commute. Colder air takes over and highs will struggle to reach freezing Wednesday afternoon. Snow ends midday and some breaks of sun are possible before sunset.
Arctic high pressure builds in Wednesday night, allowing for some very cold temps in the teens Thursday morning and highs in the 20s Thursday afternoon. Wind chills may be a bit brutal Thursday morning, then wind becomes lighter during the day. With mostly clear skies, temps should hit single digits by Friday morning, then clouds increase ahead of our next storm.
Our weekend is looking soggy to start with rain arriving late Friday night into Saturday AM. There’s a chance for a wintry mix or freezing rain to start, but we look to stay on the warm side of this storm-meaning we see mostly rain. Wind may also get a little gusty Saturday as a cold front moves through. Showers end Saturday evening and we turn a bit cooler and drier for Sunday.
