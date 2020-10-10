Happy Weeked!
Today will feature mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures as highs rise into the middle and upper 70s. It's not out of the question that some locations could reach 80° during the afternoon. It will be breezy with a southwesterly wind between 10-20 mph. If you don't mind a bit of a breezy, any of your favorite outdoor fall activity should be a go!
A cold front will move through tonight giving us a shower or thunderstorm, mainly across Franklin County. Any showers, storms should be gone by Sunday morning. The best chance of seeing a storm will be from 7pm to 11pm. Temperatures on Sunday will be more seasonable, behind the front, with highs in the low to middle 60's. Clouds will increase late in the day as the remains of Delta start to slide our way.
Hurricane Delta continues to spin over the Gulf states. The storm was a Category 2 at landfall near Creole, LA at 6 PM on Friday. Damaging winds, severe weather, and flooding can be expected across the Gulf States through the weekend.
It now looks as though it will work into the Northeast the beginning of next week, and could bring us unsettled conditions with a soaking rain possible late Monday into Tuesday. We are still in a drought situation so a good soaking is still very much needed! Not to mention, it will be a chilly rain with high struggling to reach 60 on Monday!
