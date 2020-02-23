SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After another chilly start this morning temperatures will moderate nicely this afternoon with another mild day on the way Monday. Enjoy it while it lasts because changes are on the way for the middle of the week.
Temperatures continue to climb through Monday with both Sunday and Monday getting into the low 50s in the Pioneer Valley. High pressure moves off the Southeast coast, bringing milder air to the eastern US. Monday will easily be the pick of the week with sunshine and some late-day clouds and highs in the low to middle 50s!
A pattern shift begins mid-week. A large trough will be pushing through the Plains early in the week, then make it’s way to the East Coast by the end of the week. This means we will see a period of unsettled weather followed by another shot of cold air.
It looks like a cloudy but dry start Tuesday morning before some spotty showers move in Tuesday afternoon and continue Tuesday night. While most will see rain, there may be some mixing north of Rt. 2. Rain chances continue into Wednesday now with chances for a wintry mix during the night and early morning hours with the best chance for a wintry mix north of Rt. 2. This could be something that impacts travel both Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings.
While some details still need to be ironed out, as low pressure slides to our northwest Thursday, we should just see a rainy day (even in the morning). Behind a cold front Thursday evening, we turn sharply colder with snow showers into early Friday. Cold and blustery weather is looking likely Friday into Saturday as a coastal low passes to our northeast and an upper level trough moves overhead. Check in for more details over the next few days.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
