SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cold start this morning, temperatures returned to the 30s for most to around 40 in the lower valley. A little cooler than normal, but that will change in dramatic fashion this week.
A warm front approaches New England this evening and tonight, bringing increasing clouds to the area but no wet weather. Temperatures won’t be nearly as cold as last night with lows in the middle to upper 20s for most. A light southerly breeze will kick in after midnight.
Tuesday starts off with some patchy clouds, but skies should turn mainly sunny by the afternoon. Breezes will be out of the northwest and a bit gusty at times, but temperatures should get into the lower and middle 50s.
Wednesday may be the nicest day of the week, but not the warmest. High pressure will give us lighter wind and a sunny sky. Temperatures should get into the lower and middle 50s.
Another warm front will move through our area Wednesday night into Thursday with more clouds. Once the front passes through, the real warmth kicks in and temperatures soar into the lower to middle 60s Thursday! Expect a gusty southwesterly breeze and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will swing through Friday morning with a chance for showers. Skies remain cloudy throughout the day and highs should still get well into the 60s. Colder air will hold off until Friday night.
Seasonable temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday. There’s a possibility for a vigorous upper level disturbance and passing low to our north to really crank up the wind Saturday. Some gusts to 40+mph may be possible, adding to the chill. Sunday remains brisk and bright, but still chilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.