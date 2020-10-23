SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an absolutely beautiful day yesterday with warm temperatures and tons of sunshine. Temperatures were about 15-20 degrees warmer than normal with highs in the mid to upper 70's! We got up to 78 falling a bit shy of the record. (Record high 85 degrees set in 1979)
Clouds have moved back in, but it is another mild, rather muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid 60s! Our mild temperature trend continues today, but clouds and some mist and drizzle this morning will keep highs a bit lower with temperatures topping off near 70, as we dry out this afternoon. Clouds will break up and thin out a bit later in the afternoon and you can keep the umbrella at home. We are not expecting any rain today.
It will remain mild tonight into tomorrow morning as we remain out ahead of an approaching cold front. It will be another day with highs nearing 70 in the valley, however the higher terrain is looking cooler with lower to middle 60s more likely. The front comes through around midday with a low risk for a spot shower. Once we get behind the front, tomorrow afternoon, the wind shifts northwest, skies go mostly sunny and cool air will begin to drain in. By tomorrow evening temperatures will be down into the 50's.
Sunday will feel more like late October as morning temperatures dip into the 30s-possibly near freezing in spots, with some scattered frost. High pressure will give us a mainly sunny sky with a light northerly breeze; a nice day, but you will certainly need the sweatshirt or jacket.
Clouds increase heading into Monday as a warm front comes into New England. This will bring temperatures back to near 60 and keep skies mostly cloudy. Shower chances increase in the afternoon. As a cold front comes through Tuesday a wave of low pressure may bring a round of rain, especially in the morning. Wednesday and Thursday now look dry and cool with seasonable temperatures.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.