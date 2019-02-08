SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Enjoy the mild weather this afternoon, the cold and the wind is coming! The rain has moved out and now we have some sunshine along with mild temperatures. Temperatures are into the low 50s however readings will begin to fall this afternoon and be back into the 30's by this evening. The wind will pick up later today as well as cold front moves through.
***A Wind Advisory goes into effect this evening through tomorrow afternoon for all of western Mass. ***
Wind gusts may reach 50mph tonight through tomorrow morning. With the ground being so saturated, this could cause some spotty damage and even an isolated power outage. Temperatures will only get to around freezing tomorrow with wind chills hovering in the teens and lower 20s during the day. The wnd should lighten as high pressure slides to our south Sunday allowing temperatures to fall into the single digits and lower teens. At least this weekend we should see a decent amount of sunshine.
A weak upper level disturbance comes through Sunday night with a few flurries possible, then we are tracking the potential for accumulating snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. There’s a decent chance for some plow-able snow with this one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.